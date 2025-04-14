Senior CPC official urges sound implementation of governance policies for Xinjiang

Xinhua) 13:34, April 14, 2025

URUMQI, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Wenqing has urged full and sound implementation of the Party's policies for the governance of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in the new era.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during an investigation and research tour in Xinjiang between Thursday and Sunday.

During the tour, Chen learned about local efforts to counter and prevent terrorism and maintain stability, among others.

He stressed the importance of advancing such efforts on a regular basis to ensure zero violent terrorist crime cases in the region and rooting out the breeding ground for religious extremism in accordance with the law.

He also urged efforts to guarantee sound employment for relevant groups, strengthen border management and control, and guide people from various ethnic groups to forge a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, among other efforts.

