AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025: China vs. Indonesia
Zhang Rui of China shoots to score during the quarterfinal match between China and Indonesia at AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Players of China take selfies after the quarterfinal match between China and Indonesia at AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Players of China celebrate a goal during the quarterfinal match between China and Indonesia at AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Su Jiahong (R) of China breaks through during the quarterfinal match between China and Indonesia at AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Yu Ting (R) of China vies with Insyafadya Salsabillah of Indonesia during the quarterfinal match between China and Indonesia at AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Supporters of China cheer during the quarterfinal match between China and Indonesia at AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Team China wave to spectators after the quarterfinal match between China and Indonesia at AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Zhan Zewen (L) of China shoots to score over Novita Murni Piranti of Indonesia during the quarterfinal match at AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)
