AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025: China vs. Thailand

Xinhua) 10:14, May 16, 2025

Zou Yinglan (L) of China vies with Arriya Saetoen of Thailand during the semifinal between China and Thailand at AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

Ke Yaoxiang (top) of China vies with Darika Peanpailun of Thailand during the semifinal between China and Thailand at AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

Team China pose before the semifinal between China and Thailand at AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Jiang Xiaoyu (R) of China vies with Darika Peanpailun of Thailand during the semifinal between China and Thailand at AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Referee shows the red card to Suksen Sasiprapha (3nd R), goalkeeper of Thailand, during the semifinal between China and Thailand at AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Liu Danping, goalkeeper of China, fails to make a save during the semifinal between China and Thailand at AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Supporters of China cheer for the team during the semifinal between China and Thailand at AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

Zhan Zewen (R) of China reacts after being injured during the semifinal between China and Thailand at AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

Team Thailand celebrate after winning the semifinal between China and Thailand at AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Players of Thailand celebrate a goal during the semifinal between China and Thailand at AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)