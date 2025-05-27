NFL FLAG China-U.S. Youth Flag Football Exchange Event held in Beijing
Students of Lincoln High School and Beijing National Day School take selfies during the NFL FLAG China-U.S. Youth Flag Football Exchange Event & Lincoln High School 2025 China Tour at Beijing National Day School in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li He)
Students of Lincoln High School and Beijing National Day School pose for a group photo during the NFL FLAG China-U.S. Youth Flag Football Exchange Event & Lincoln High School 2025 China Tour at Beijing National Day School in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li He)
Students of Lincoln High School and Beijing National Day School compete during the NFL FLAG China-U.S. Youth Flag Football Exchange Event & Lincoln High School 2025 China Tour at Beijing National Day School in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li He)
Students of Lincoln High School and Beijing National Day School compete during the NFL FLAG China-U.S. Youth Flag Football Exchange Event & Lincoln High School 2025 China Tour at Beijing National Day School in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li He)
