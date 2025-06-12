China's Village Super League denies suspension rumors

GUIYANG, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Recent rumors circulating online that "China's Cun Chao football tournament has been suspended" have been officially refuted by organizers in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The Village Super League, also known as Cun Chao, launched in May 2023 and has become one of China's most prominent grassroots football events, drawing widespread attention and enthusiasm from fans around the world.

In early June, the tournament paused for a week to avoid disrupting the national college entrance examination, or Gaokao. This routine scheduling adjustment was misrepresented by some individuals who spread false information online.

"Some of these negative remarks stem from misunderstandings about Cun Chao while others are entirely fabricated rumors made up to grab attention," said a spokesperson for the organizing committee of the Village Super League.

The competition is set to resume on June 14 with its signature "Super Saturday" lineup, featuring four official matches.

Since its inception, the Village Super League has grown significantly - from 20 participating teams in 2023 to 108 in 2025. To date, more than 1,300 teams from across China have taken part, and over 1,200 overseas players have traveled to Rongjiang for friendly matches and cultural exchange activities. From January to May 2025 alone, a total of 450 Village Super League matches have been held.

The event has also boosted local economic growth and public fitness initiatives. It attracted more than 7.6 million tourists in 2023, with attendance surging to 9.4 million in 2024. From Jan. 1 to May 5 this year, tourist arrivals reached 2.41 million, marking an 11.77 percent year-on-year increase.

In late May, Rongjiang launched the county's first systematic football development "10-year plan." From July to August 2025, the county will host the inaugural Village Super League National Tournament Finals and the first "Ban Chao" (Campus Football) National Championship.

