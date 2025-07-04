NE China's Fuyuan city promotes local tourism

Xinhua) 15:08, July 04, 2025

A drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows a recreational vehicle campsite at a riverside park in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Tourists take photos of a bear at a bear park in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 3, 2025.

Tourists walk in a rice planting cooperative in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 2, 2025.

Tourists visit the Dongji pagoda scenic area in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 3, 2025.

A tourist purchases souvenirs at a Dongji themed post office in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 3, 2025.

This photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows an interior view of a folklore museum of the Hezhe ethnic group in Wusu Town of Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

A drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows tourists enjoying themselves at a shell beach campsite in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Tourists look at bears at a bear park in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 3, 2025.

Tourists take photos of the rising sun at Dongji Pavilion in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 4, 2025.

A Russian tourist interacts with a humanoid robot at a market in Dongji Square in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 2, 2025.

A tourist selects fish skin products in the Hezhe ethnic village of Zhuaji in Wusu Town of Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 1, 2025.

A tourist poses for photos with the rising sun at Dongji Pavilion in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 4, 2025.

A Russian tourist selects products at a market in Dongji Square in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 2, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows homestays in the Hezhe ethnic village of Zhuaji in Wusu Town of Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 2, 2025.

A girl poses for photos with a bear statue at a wetland park in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 3, 2025.

Tourists wait to watch sunrise at Dongji Pavilion in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 4, 2025.

Tourists watch sunrise at Dongji Pavilion in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 4, 2025.

