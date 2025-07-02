Event themed with Wurigong held in Hezhe ethnic village of Zhuaji in NE China
Dancers perform during an event themed with Wurigong in the Hezhe ethnic village of Zhuaji in Wusu Town of Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 1, 2025. The Hezhe are one of the less populous ethnic groups in China, residing along the Heilongjiang, Songhuajiang and Wusuli rivers. Due to their location in the east, they are known as the "sun watchers."
"Wurigong" means joy and celebration in the language of the Hezhe ethnic group. The event serves as a showcase of Hezhe culture, combining traditional music, dance, narrative art and sports. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A visitor holds a fridge magnet during an event themed with Wurigong in the Hezhe ethnic village of Zhuaji in Wusu Town of Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 1, 2025. The Hezhe are one of the less populous ethnic groups in China, residing along the Heilongjiang, Songhuajiang and Wusuli rivers. Due to their location in the east, they are known as the "sun watchers."
A visitor selects fish skin handicrafts during an event themed with Wurigong in the Hezhe ethnic village of Zhuaji in Wusu Town of Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 1, 2025. The Hezhe are one of the less populous ethnic groups in China, residing along the Heilongjiang, Songhuajiang and Wusuli rivers. Due to their location in the east, they are known as the "sun watchers."
Visitors look at fish skin handicrafts during an event themed with Wurigong in the Hezhe ethnic village of Zhuaji in Wusu Town of Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 1, 2025. The Hezhe are one of the less populous ethnic groups in China, residing along the Heilongjiang, Songhuajiang and Wusuli rivers. Due to their location in the east, they are known as the "sun watchers."
A vendor serves kebab during an event themed with Wurigong in the Hezhe ethnic village of Zhuaji in Wusu Town of Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 1, 2025. The Hezhe are one of the less populous ethnic groups in China, residing along the Heilongjiang, Songhuajiang and Wusuli rivers. Due to their location in the east, they are known as the "sun watchers."
A child eats kebab during an event themed with Wurigong in the Hezhe ethnic village of Zhuaji in Wusu Town of Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 1, 2025. The Hezhe are one of the less populous ethnic groups in China, residing along the Heilongjiang, Songhuajiang and Wusuli rivers. Due to their location in the east, they are known as the "sun watchers."
Visitors experience traditional sports during an event themed with Wurigong in the Hezhe ethnic village of Zhuaji in Wusu Town of Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 1, 2025. The Hezhe are one of the less populous ethnic groups in China, residing along the Heilongjiang, Songhuajiang and Wusuli rivers. Due to their location in the east, they are known as the "sun watchers."
An aerial drone photo shows a view of an event themed with Wurigong in the Hezhe ethnic village of Zhuaji in Wusu Town of Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 1, 2025. The Hezhe are one of the less populous ethnic groups in China, residing along the Heilongjiang, Songhuajiang and Wusuli rivers. Due to their location in the east, they are known as the "sun watchers."
An aerial drone photo shows a view of an event themed with Wurigong in the Hezhe ethnic village of Zhuaji in Wusu Town of Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 1, 2025. The Hezhe are one of the less populous ethnic groups in China, residing along the Heilongjiang, Songhuajiang and Wusuli rivers. Due to their location in the east, they are known as the "sun watchers."
