View of night sky in Heilongjiang, NE China

Xinhua) 08:37, June 03, 2025

This photo taken on June 2, 2025 shows a view of aurora in Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Ma Yong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 2, 2025 shows a view of aurora in Hailin City, Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 1, 2025 shows a view of aurora in Fujin City, Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 1, 2025 shows a view of aurora in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This stitched photo taken on June 1, 2025 shows a view of aurora and the Milky Way in Fujin City, Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo shows a view of the starry sky in Wangkui County of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on June 2, 2025 shows a view of aurora in Shangzhi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 2, 2025 shows a view of aurora and starry sky at Songhuajiang River Harbin section in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Xin/Xinhua)

This long exposure photo taken on June 1, 2025 shows an astronomy enthusiast watching the sky in the Wangkui County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This stitched photo taken on June 1, 2025 shows a view of aurora and the Milky Way in the Wangkui County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This stack composite photo taken on June 2, 2025 shows a view of the starry sky in Huachuan County of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 2, 2025 shows a view of aurora in Huachuan County of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 1, 2025 shows a view of aurora and a dashing meteor in Jixian County of Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

Photography enthusiasts pose for a group photo under aurora in Huachuan County of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 1, 2025. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)

