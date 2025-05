International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 kicks off in Yichun, China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:46, May 23, 2025

Actors perform during the International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 22, 2025. An International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 kicked off in Yichun on Thursday. Rich in forest resources, Yichun boasts biological diversity and beautiful scenery. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Musicians perform during the International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 22, 2025. An International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 kicked off in Yichun on Thursday. Rich in forest resources, Yichun boasts biological diversity and beautiful scenery. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Visitors are seen during the International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 22, 2025. An International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 kicked off in Yichun on Thursday. Rich in forest resources, Yichun boasts biological diversity and beautiful scenery. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 22, 2025 shows the International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. An International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 kicked off in Yichun on Thursday. Rich in forest resources, Yichun boasts biological diversity and beautiful scenery. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 22, 2025 shows the scenery of the Xishui National Forest Park in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. An International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 kicked off in Yichun on Thursday. Rich in forest resources, Yichun boasts biological diversity and beautiful scenery. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Beate Trankmann, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative for China, speaks during the International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 22, 2025. An International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 kicked off in Yichun on Thursday. Rich in forest resources, Yichun boasts biological diversity and beautiful scenery. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Zhang Daoting, a retired forestry worker, speaks during the International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 22, 2025. An International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 kicked off in Yichun on Thursday. Rich in forest resources, Yichun boasts biological diversity and beautiful scenery. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Actresses perform during the International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 22, 2025. An International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 kicked off in Yichun on Thursday. Rich in forest resources, Yichun boasts biological diversity and beautiful scenery. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on May 22, 2025 shows the International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. An International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 kicked off in Yichun on Thursday. Rich in forest resources, Yichun boasts biological diversity and beautiful scenery. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 22, 2025 shows the International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. An International Day for Biological Diversity Event 2025 kicked off in Yichun on Thursday. Rich in forest resources, Yichun boasts biological diversity and beautiful scenery. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

