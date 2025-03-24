Aurora seen at night in China's Heilongjiang
A photography enthusiast watches the aurora at night in Fujin City of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 22, 2025. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
Photography enthusiasts take photos of aurora at night in Jixian County of Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 23, 2025. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on March 22, 2025 shows the aurora seen at night in Jixian County of Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on March 22, 2025 shows the aurora seen at night in Fujin City of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on March 22, 2025 shows the aurora seen at night in Jixian County of Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)
Photos
