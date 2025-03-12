Home>>
Crystal-like ice spectacle appears on Yichun River
(People's Daily App) 15:24, March 12, 2025
Take a deep breath and dive into this stunning natural wonder on the Yichun River in Heilongjiang Province. As rising temperatures thaw the ice, delicate pillars emerge, sparkling like a hidden crystal realm beneath the surface.
