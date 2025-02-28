Digital intelligence empowers old industry base in NE China

Xinhua) 08:19, February 28, 2025

This photo taken on Feb. 26, 2025 shows smart equipment running at a coil factory in Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

HARBIN, Feb. 27, 2025 (Xinhua) -- As one of the oldest industrial bases of China, Heilongjiang in northeast China has been leveraging digital intelligence and other advanced technologies to reshape its traditional industrial sectors in recent years.

Harbin Electric Corporation based in the provincial capital of Harbin is among the many industrial players to enable high-quality, efficient and sustainable development through digital intelligence.

Thanks to optimized business structures, Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd., Harbin Turbine Company Ltd. and Harbin Boiler Company Ltd., all of them subsidiaries of Harbin Electric Corporation, saw their annual production value increased by 19.22 percent, 49.21 percent and 56.7 percent, respectively, in 2024.

Technicians work at the control center of a smart workshop of a pipe factory under Harbin Boiler Company Ltd. in Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A staff member operates digitally controlled milling machines at a workshop of Harbin Turbine Company Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A staff member operates digitally controlled devices at a coil factory in Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A quality control engineer checks a component with a digital measuring device at a workshop of Harbin Turbine Company Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A digital raw material management system operates at a smart workshop of a pipe factory under Harbin Boiler Company Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A robotic arm operates at a smart production line of Harbin Turbine Company Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Smart delivery vehicles wait for instructions at a coil factory in Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This photo taken on Feb. 26, 2025 shows smart equipment processing coil products at a coil factory in Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A robotic arm operates at a smart production line of Harbin Turbine Company Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A staff member operates with smart equipment at a coil factory in Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

