China's Snow Town scenic area buzzes with winter activity

People's Daily Online) 17:00, February 07, 2025

"China's Snow Town" scenic area, located in Hailin city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, transformed into a New Year wonderland for the Spring Festival holiday.

About 4,000 large red lanterns cast a cheerful glow on the rustic, traditional wooden houses, while attractions like "Snow Mushrooms" and "Snow Cakes" transported visitors to a fairytale world.

As night descended, an exciting and rhythmic drumbeat resonated through the area. Performers from Ansai, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, clad in bright traditional Shaanxi folk costumes with red drums at their waists, brought the flavor of northern Shaanxi from the Loess Plateau to the fairytale Snow Town. The performers, strong and agile, energetically swung their drumsticks, kicked, turned and leaped in synchronized movements, with constantly changing formations that left onlookers dazzled.

"China's Snow Town" scenic area has undergone extensive upgrades in recent months. Infrastructure such as streets, hotels, shops, cultural exhibition halls and transfer stations have been renovated and improved. New additions include the Forest Mountaineering Trail and the Snow Rhythm Street riverside commercial area, further diversifying the tourism experience.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)