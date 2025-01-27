Yaxue Road offers visitors natural and cultural charm in Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:20, January 27, 2025

People visit the Yabuli Ski Resort along the Yaxue Road in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 16, 2025. As part of national highway G333, Yaxue Road connects Harbin, Yabuli, and "Snow Town," all of them iconic winter tourist attractions in northeast China, offering visitors the natural and cultural charm of the region. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People have fun at the Yabuli Ski Resort along the Yaxue Road in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. As part of national highway G333, Yaxue Road connects Harbin, Yabuli, and "Snow Town," all of them iconic winter tourist attractions in northeast China, offering visitors the natural and cultural charm of the region. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows visitors having fun at an ice and snow scenic spot along the Yaxue Road in Dunhua of Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, northeast China's Jilin Province. As part of national highway G333, Yaxue Road connects Harbin, Yabuli, and "Snow Town," all of them iconic winter tourist attractions in northeast China, offering visitors the natural and cultural charm of the region. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2025 shows a view of the Yabuli Ski Resort along the Yaxue Road in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As part of national highway G333, Yaxue Road connects Harbin, Yabuli, and "Snow Town," all of them iconic winter tourist attractions in northeast China, offering visitors the natural and cultural charm of the region. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a vehicle running on the Yaxue Road in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As part of national highway G333, Yaxue Road connects Harbin, Yabuli, and "Snow Town," all of them iconic winter tourist attractions in northeast China, offering visitors the natural and cultural charm of the region. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2025 shows a night view at China's "Snow Town" scenic spot along the Yaxue Road in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As part of national highway G333, Yaxue Road connects Harbin, Yabuli, and "Snow Town," all of them iconic winter tourist attractions in northeast China, offering visitors the natural and cultural charm of the region. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on Jan. 25, 2025 shows a view of China's "Snow Town" scenic spot along the Yaxue Road in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As part of national highway G333, Yaxue Road connects Harbin, Yabuli, and "Snow Town," all of them iconic winter tourist attractions in northeast China, offering visitors the natural and cultural charm of the region. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Visitors walk past installations themed on the 2025 Asian Winter Games at China's "Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2025. As part of national highway G333, Yaxue Road connects Harbin, Yabuli, and "Snow Town," all of them iconic winter tourist attractions in northeast China, offering visitors the natural and cultural charm of the region. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

