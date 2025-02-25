How China transformed winter into an economic opportunity

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Extreme cold weather often poses significant challenges to economic activities, restricting industrial production, agriculture, and mobility. However, China, with its long history of overcoming adversity, has once again demonstrated its ability to turn challenges into opportunities. By leveraging its cultural wisdom, strategic planning, and innovative thinking, China has successfully transformed its winter economy, creating prosperity for its people.

One of the best examples of China's winter economic strategy is northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, one of the coldest regions in the country, where temperatures can drop as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius. In such extreme conditions, maintaining industrial and agricultural output at optimal levels is challenging. However, China has effectively turned winter into a season of economic activity, tourism, and cultural engagement.

This year, the 9th Asian Winter Games, held in Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang Province, showcased China's ability to capitalize on cold weather. The games were more than just a sporting event; they became a catalyst for economic growth, attracting domestic and international tourists in large numbers. The local authorities organized a variety of activities to ensure that visitors had an unforgettable experience, further boosting the local economy.

Winter economy in action

Winter sports and games

The Asian Winter Games provided a grand platform for showcasing China's world-class sports infrastructure. Skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey, and figure skating drew large crowds, boosting local businesses, hotels, and restaurants. The country's investment in ski resorts and world-class sports facilities paid off as over 12 million of visitors flocked to Harbin during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday this year, contributing to the local economy.

Tourism and sightseeing

In recent years, Heilongjiang has become a hot destination for winter tourism, giving a huge boost to the local economy. China's winter tourism has seen remarkable growth, with Harbin's Ice and Snow Festival being a major highlight. Every winter, tourists from all over the world visited the city to witness its breathtaking ice sculptures, light shows, and snow-covered landscapes. The festival's success proved that winter tourism can be a lucrative industry when combined with proper planning and investment.

Cultural and performing arts

Understanding the significance of cultural tourism, China organized numerous cultural activities alongside the Winter Games. Traditional dance performances, opera shows, and music festivals were held to entertain visitors and give them a taste of Chinese heritage. The fusion of sports and cultural festivities ensured that the winter season became a celebration rather than a time of economic slowdown.

Shopping and traditional foods

Local markets and shopping centers in Harbin and other winter tourist hubs saw a surge in sales, thanks to the influx of visitors. Tourists eagerly purchased souvenirs, winter clothing, and handcrafted items, supporting local businesses. Traditional Chinese winter foods, such as hot pot, dumplings, and roasted sweet potatoes, became a major attraction, allowing restaurants and street vendors to thrive during the season.

A model of leadership and vision

The success of China's winter economy is a testament to the foresight and planning of its political leadership. By recognizing the potential of winter sports and tourism, the Chinese government and local authorities strategically invested in infrastructure, event organization, and marketing campaigns. This initiative not only provided employment opportunities for locals but also strengthened China's position as a global leader in winter tourism and sports.

Changing the fate of locals

For the people of Heilongjiang Province, the winter season, which was once associated with economic hardships, has now become a time of prosperity. Small businesses, hospitality industries, transport services, and cultural performers have all benefited from the surge in tourism and economic activities. The local population embraced these opportunities, earning a handsome livelihood and improving their quality of life.

Inspiring model for the world

China's remarkable success in turning winter into a season of economic opportunity serves as an inspiring model for cold regions worldwide. Through visionary leadership, innovative policies, and strategic investments, China has demonstrated that extreme weather conditions are not a limitation but a catalyst for growth.

A key example of this transformation is the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, which not only showcased China's excellence in hosting world-class sporting events but also significantly boosted economic activity. The income of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games stood at 15.39 billion yuan ($2.29 billion). The Games created over 81,000 job opportunities for those living in areas surrounding the venues, and accelerated the development of winter sports infrastructure across the country. The Games also played a crucial role in promoting winter tourism, attracting millions of visitors to regions such as Harbin, Jilin, and Xinjiang, which have since emerged as top global winter destinations.

Beyond sports, China has integrated winter tourism, cultural festivities, shopping, and entertainment into a comprehensive economic strategy. The famous Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival not only stimulates local businesses but also enhances China's global image as a nation that thrives in all seasons. Similarly, ski resorts in Chongli, Altay, and Changbai Mountains have experienced rapid growth, with the ice and snow sector estimated to contribute 970 billion yuan ($134 billion) to China's economy in 2024, according to an industry report.

China's approach also reflects its commitment to green and sustainable development. The Winter Olympics prioritized carbon neutrality, utilizing renewable energy and advanced snow-making technologies to ensure minimal environmental impact. Additionally, infrastructure investments in high-speed rail networks have made winter destinations more accessible, further integrating regional economies into national development plans.

China's success in harnessing winter's economic potential is not just a national achievement—it offers valuable lessons for other countries facing similar climatic conditions. By embracing innovation, fostering international cooperation, and prioritizing long-term development, China has set a benchmark for how nations can turn seasonal challenges into strategic advantages. This forward-thinking approach not only strengthens China's economy but also reinforces its global reputation as a leader in resilience, adaptability, and sustainable growth.

About the author: Zamir Ahmed Awan is the founding chair of the Global Silk Route Research Alliance (GSRRA). He is a sinologist and former diplomat. He is also a Researcher at the Global South Economic and Trade Cooperation Research Center, and a non-resident fellow of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG). (E-mail: awanzamir@yahoo.com).

