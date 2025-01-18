Biting winter wind fans southwest China "heating economy" flames

Xinhua) 09:46, January 18, 2025

CHONGQING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- As the mercury nosedives in most parts of China, a fresh consumption wave is sweeping across the country, ignited by a fervent desire for warmth.

This surge is especially evident in Banan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, where a bustling scene unfolds as throngs of people converge on outdoor hot springs.

While the biting winter wind whips the landscape and outdoor temperatures plummet to chilly single digits, this district's natural spring water offers a blissful sanctuary at a cozy 40 degrees Celsius.

"Chongqing boasts over 560 million tonnes of proven hot spring water reserves. We've turned some of these precious resources into new consumer hotspots, which have won the hearts of locals and tourists alike," said Liang Xiaoqin, manager of South Hot Spring Park in Banan.

"I feel incredibly relaxed soaking in the warm water, and I'm always amazed by our variety of hot spring pools," said Chen Li from the Jiangbei District of Chongqing.

Banan has introduced a diverse range of hot spring pools and supporting entertainment activities to cater to different groups. Some pools are infused with traditional Chinese medicine ingredients, believed to dispel bodily coldness, while weekend hot spring Zumba classes draw people of all ages.

"In December 2024, the number of visitors to South Hot Spring Park soared by 95 percent compared to the previous month -- with a daily influx of 1,000 visitors," Liang said.

For many, warming up also means satisfying their appetites. In recent years, the trend of boiling and drinking tea around a stove is gaining momentum in China, especially among the youth on social media. On Douyin, a major short video sharing platform, videos tagged "boiling tea around stoves" have garnered nearly 14.6 billion views so far.

At Shanchengbaba Teahouse in Yuzhong District, Chongqing, the aroma of tea fills the air as people sit around stoves, while sipping tea, munching on roasted snacks and basking in the winter sun.

"It's so comfortable to enjoy this laid-back lifestyle here. I gradually forget the annoyances in my life," said Li Guangyu, a tourist from the city of Neijiang in the neighboring Sichuan Province. "We can also roast fruits and snacks on the stove, which makes us feel very warm."

This activity stems from China's traditional folk customs, but modern Chinese have breathed life into it by incorporating new elements.

"We've introduced some traditional Chinese cultural activities to our teahouse. Customers can watch Sichuan opera and Chinese Kungfu Tea shows. There are also performers playing traditional Chinese musical instruments like the Erhu and Pipa," said Chen Xinge, a Shanchengbaba Teahouse staff member.

She said that since winter's arrival, the teahouse has seen a surge in visitors from across the country. On weekends and holidays, it is always packed with tourists, averaging nearly 1,000 customers daily.

Nowadays, high-tech products also help people stay warm. A leading Chinese sportswear brand has introduced an outdoor jacket with a temperature control system. Featuring a power bank, the jacket's temperature can rise to over 37 degrees Celsius.

"This jacket is perfect for the elderly, outdoor workers and others who need to stay warm," said Liu Xiaoqing, manager of the brand's shop at a local shopping center. Liu added that they sold more than ten of these jackets during the first month after its launch.

Notably, sales of high-tech electric heaters are also riding high on this new "heating economy" wave.

Among such products is a flagship electric heater featuring graphene-based heating technology. It not only offers higher heating efficiency but also functions as an ultrasonic humidifier, said Zhang Jing, manager of an electric appliance shop at Daping Times Mall in Yuzhong District.

"As people's demands for better lives grow, they become more willing to invest in smarter and even more high-tech electric appliances," said Zhang. In 2024, sales of electric heaters in this shop increased by 32 percent compared with 2023.

