Trending in China | Major Cold: The last solar term of this year

Major Cold: The last solar term of this year

January 20, 2025

Monday marks Major Cold, the last of the 24 solar terms on the Chinese lunar calendar. This term marks the coldest time of year, when snow, rain and icy weather become most intense. This year, Major Cold falls on January 20 and ends on February 2, with Li Chun, or the start of spring, following on February 3.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

