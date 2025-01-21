Trending in China | The thrill of skiing

(People's Daily App) 13:41, January 21, 2025

Skiing offers a captivating experience where the body harmonizes with the snow, creating a thrill of weightlessness and speed. This exhilarating rush releases dopamine and endorphins, making it a pursuit many find hard to resist. Watch the video to immerse yourself in the excitement of skiing!

(Source: Kuaishou)

