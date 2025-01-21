Highlights of 2025 FISU Winter World University Games

Xinhua) 11:01, January 21, 2025

Aniela Sawicka of Team Poland competes during the 1/8 final of the alpine skiing mixed team parallel competition at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Bardonecchia, Italy, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Axel Lindqvist (L) of Team Sweden and Loic Chable of Team Switzerland compete during the big final of the alpine skiing mixed team parallel competition at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Bardonecchia, Italy, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Gold medalists Regina Falk, Axel Lindqvist and Stella Rodling Swanberg (L to R) of Team Sweden celebrate after the finals of the alpine skiing mixed team parallel competition at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Bardonecchia, Italy, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Mathilde Phillips (R) of Team Switzerland and Marjolaine Ollier of Team France compete during the semifinal of the alpine skiing mixed team parallel competition at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Bardonecchia, Italy, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Gold medalist Team Sweden (C), silver medalist Team Switzerland (L) and bronze medalist Team France celebrate after the finals of the alpine skiing mixed team parallel competition at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Bardonecchia, Italy, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Jack Bowers of Team USA competes during the 1/8 final of the alpine skiing mixed team parallel competition at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Bardonecchia, Italy, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Players of the Czech Republic cheer before the women's ice hockey final match between the Czech Republic and Canada at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Players of Canada cheer before the women's ice hockey final match between the Czech Republic and Canada at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Barbora Bartakova (bottom) of the Czech Republic controls the puck during the women's ice hockey final match between the Czech Republic and Canada at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Players of the Czech Republic celebrate winning the women's ice hockey final match between the Czech Republic and Canada at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Grace Beer (2nd L), goal keeper of Canada, fails to save the puck during the women's ice hockey final match between the Czech Republic and Canada at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Grace Beer (C), goal keeper of Canada, fails to save the puck during the women's ice hockey final match between the Czech Republic and Canada at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Denisa Habartova (R) of the Czech Republic vies with Malory Dominico of Canada during the women's ice hockey final match between the Czech Republic and Canada at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Players of the Czech Republic celebrate scoring during the women's ice hockey final match between the Czech Republic and Canada at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

