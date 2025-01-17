Curling Women's Round Robin Session at Winter Universiade: China vs. Britain

Xinhua) 15:00, January 17, 2025

Yin Ziyi (C) of China competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session match between China and Britain of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Lisa Davie (front) of Britain and Ye Zixuan of China react during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session match between China and Britain of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Pei Junhang (C) of China competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session match between China and Britain of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Yin Ziyi (C) of China competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session match between China and Britain of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Cara Davidson (C) of Britain competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session match between China and Britain of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Holly Wilkie-Milne (C) of Britain competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session match between China and Britain of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Ye Zixuan of China competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session match between China and Britain of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Yin Ziyi (top) of China competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session match between China and Britain of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Lisa Davie (bottom) of Britain reacts during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session match between China and Britain of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Cara Davidson (L) and Holly Wilkie-Milne of Britain compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session match between China and Britain of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Pei Junhang (C) of China competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session match between China and Britain of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Ye Zixuan (C) of China competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session match between China and Britain of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Lisa Davie of Britain competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session match between China and Britain of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Tan Siting (C) of China competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session match between China and Britain of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Pei Junhang, Yin Ziyi, Ye Zixuan and Tan Siting (L to R) of China pose for a photo after the Curling Women's Round Robin Session match between China and Britain of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

