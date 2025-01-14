Winter Games Around Altai Mountains fosters regional bonds through youth sports

Xinhua) 16:20, January 14, 2025

URUMQI, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Winter Games Around the Altai Mountains, which ended Tuesday in Altay City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, highlighted the growing bonds between neighboring nations and a shared passion for winter sports.

The Altai Mountains, stretching over 2,000 kilometers across China, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Mongolia, served as a breathtaking backdrop for the event, which was first held in last January.

This year's edition featured seven major disciplines and 37 sub-events, including speed skating, short track speed skating, and figure skating, as well as snow events such as alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, and ski mountaineering.

"This event is incredibly significant," said Zauri Kazakpaev, head of the Russian Altai Republic delegation. "Our four neighboring countries have long maintained close economic and cultural ties, and this platform now fosters valuable youth interaction and learning in sports."

Located on the southern slopes of the Altai Mountains, Altay City boasts prime skiing conditions, including exceptional snow quality, consistent snowfall, and ideal temperatures. The whole Altay Prefecture, where it is located, has invested nearly 7 billion yuan in recent years to build nine ski resorts, aiming to become a global winter sports destination.

"The conditions here are excellent. I hope this competition continues, strengthening sports exchanges between China and Mongolia," said Khabdyen Byerbolat, the coach from Mongolia Bayan-Ulgii Province's delegation.

Alissa Melnikova, a 16-year-old snowboarder from Kazakhstan, participated in her first competition in China.

"The scenery here is stunning, and the facilities are excellent," she said. "I've competed against some of these athletes before, and events like this help us all improve. Beyond the competition, I enjoyed the local food and culture. It's been an amazing experience."

"When I heard the city aims to build into an international skiing hub, I was deeply moved. I hope young athletes from all nations come to compete and make the most of this platform," Kezhik Chyrtak-Urug, a young Russian cross-country skier shared.

