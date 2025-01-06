People have fun with ice and snow at National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing
People enjoy themselves at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2025. People flocked to the National Speed Skating Oval to have fun with ice and snow during the weekend. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People enjoy themselves at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2025. People flocked to the National Speed Skating Oval to have fun with ice and snow during the weekend. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People enjoy themselves at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2025. People flocked to the National Speed Skating Oval to have fun with ice and snow during the weekend. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People enjoy themselves at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2025. People flocked to the National Speed Skating Oval to have fun with ice and snow during the weekend. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People enjoy themselves at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2025. People flocked to the National Speed Skating Oval to have fun with ice and snow during the weekend. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People enjoy themselves at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2025. People flocked to the National Speed Skating Oval to have fun with ice and snow during the weekend. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A boy has fun at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2025. People flocked to the National Speed Skating Oval to have fun with ice and snow during the weekend. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.