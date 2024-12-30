China's Chongli to host FIS Snowboard Parallel Asian Cup

Xinhua) 13:17, December 30, 2024

SHIJIAZHUANG, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Forty-two skiers from four countries and regions will compete in the upcoming FIS Snowboard Parallel Asian Cup at Galaxy Ski Resort on December 30 and 31 in Chongli, north China's Hebei Province.

The competition events include men's parallel giant slalom, women's parallel giant slalom, men's parallel slalom and women's parallel slalom.

Galaxy Ski Resort, featuring 12 ski runs named after constellations, also hosted the FIS Snowboard Parallel Asian Cup in 2023 and has upgraded facilities such as magic carpets.

