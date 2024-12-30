Home>>
China's Chongli to host FIS Snowboard Parallel Asian Cup
(Xinhua) 13:17, December 30, 2024
SHIJIAZHUANG, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Forty-two skiers from four countries and regions will compete in the upcoming FIS Snowboard Parallel Asian Cup at Galaxy Ski Resort on December 30 and 31 in Chongli, north China's Hebei Province.
The competition events include men's parallel giant slalom, women's parallel giant slalom, men's parallel slalom and women's parallel slalom.
Galaxy Ski Resort, featuring 12 ski runs named after constellations, also hosted the FIS Snowboard Parallel Asian Cup in 2023 and has upgraded facilities such as magic carpets.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Quick-acting coach catches young snowboarder
- China witnesses 313 million people engaging in winter sports after Beijing 2022
- In pics: Winter sports boom across China
- International journalists express high expectations for Asian Winter Games
- China's Cai, Wu advance to FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup final
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.