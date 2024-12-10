International journalists express high expectations for Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 13:32, December 10, 2024

This image shows the emblem for the 9th Asian Winter Games unveiled in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 11, 2024. (Organizing Committee of the 9th Asian Winter Games/Handout via Xinhua)

More than 20 media representatives from over 10 Asia-Pacific countries and regions toured Harbin and expressed their anticipation for next year's Asian Winter Games.

HARBIN, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- At the Heilongjiang Ice Training Center in Harbin, Pakistani journalist Faisal Ebraheem cheered on the speed skaters alongside other spectators.

Upon learning that the venue will host the speed skating event for the Harbin Asian Winter Games in 2025, Ebraheem, chief digital reporter for the Daily CPEC in Pakistan, said the facilities are efficient and well-prepared to host the event.

"China's ability to organize sports events is well-recognized, and I'm convinced that Harbin 2025 will be magnificent," he said.

From Dec. 5 to 7, more than 20 media representatives from over 10 Asia-Pacific countries and regions toured Harbin - the famed "Ice City" in northeast China.

After visiting the venues and landmark winter scenic spots, they were impressed by the city's glamorous scenery and expressed their anticipation for the upcoming games.

Standing in front of the gigantic ice sculpture of the Sophia Church in the Harbin Ice-Snow World, Hakim Bin Mahari, a Malaysian journalist for the New Straits Times, was impressed by the city's ice-and-snow artistry.

Mahari said he enjoys the ice architecture and the frozen flowers, and believes Harbin can integrate its unique ice-and-snow culture into preparations for the games as well.

"Harbin deserves a larger global audience. I think the city will showcase even more astonishing splendors when the games start," he added.

Apart from crystalline ice sculptures, international journalists also dived into local winter sports courses.

At the Qunli Experimental Primary School, Hiroki Ishii, a Japanese reporter with the Tokyo Shimbun, held up his camera and captured the school's ice hockey players in action on the rink.

Amazed by the scale of the winter sports courses at the school, Ishii said Harbin is transforming its ice-and-snow resources into a pipeline of winter sports talent, which is remarkable.

"I believe these resources can support Harbin to host a spectacular Asian Winter Games, and as I can see, the preparations have been very successful so far," he said.

The local sports bureau said Harbin will host 148 ice-and-snow events and activities this winter in the lead-up to the Asian Winter Games.

"Harbin has successfully hosted an Asian Winter Games in 1996. I believe it is fully capable of hosting the 9th Asian Winter Games next year, allowing people from various countries and regions to learn about China's ice and snow culture," said Bodhipaksege Samith Manuranga, head of the news and media department of Content-i Asia Private LTD based in Sri Lanka.

The 9th Asian Winter Games will be held from Feb. 7 to 14, 2025, featuring a record 34 National Olympic Committees set to participate.

