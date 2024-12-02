China's Yang, Su reach FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup final in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:49, December 02, 2024

Su Yiming in action during the men's qualification of the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup 2025 at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese snowboarders Yang Wenlong and Su Yiming claimed a 1-2 finish in the men's qualification heat 1 to sail into the men's big air final of the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup in Beijing on Saturday.

The qualification round was delivered in two heats, and the top five snowboarders of each heat would advance into the final.

25-year-old Yang scored 175.25 points to take the first place in heat 1, while the Beijing Winter Olympic champion Su ranked second with 170.75.

"Basically, I performed the tricks well as planned, but not that perfect in the last run. I will try my best in the final with higher difficulty," Su, 20, said after the competition.

In another heat, Ryoma Kimata of Japan finished first with 170.25 points to clinch a final berth.

In the women's snowboard big air, Kokomo Murase of Japan achieved the best score of 178.50 points in the qualification to sail into the final, followed by Anna Gasser of Austria.

The final of both men's and women's snowboard and freeski big air events will be on show at the Big Air Shougang on Sunday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)