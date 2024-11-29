Beijing Winter Olympic venues in spotlight again with elite int'l events on show

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021 shows the National Sliding Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Beijing's Winter Olympic venues will once again be in the limelight, hosting top-tier international competitions on a packed schedule for more than two weeks.

Following the conclusion of the IBSF World Cup in Yanqing District last Saturday, both the ISU Speed Skating World Cup and the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup will be held in Beijing, the dual Olympic city, this weekend.

At the National Sliding Center, 21-year-old Zhao Dan made history by winning China's first-ever gold medal in the women's skeleton at the IBSF World Cup.

"I am the champion," Zhao said with excitement after the race, China's national flag in hand.

Zhao Dan of China competes during the skeleton women heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Last year, on the very same Winter Olympic track, Zhao took silver in the World Cup, just 0.02 seconds behind German winner Tina Hermann, marking China's first medal in women's skeleton.

"I finally realized my dream at home. Our whole team made great progress in recent years, and I performed my best and felt happy to win the gold," said Zhao, who was a long jumper before starting to practice skeleton in 2018. "I need to keep focused and try my best in the following events overseas."

At Beijing 2022, Zhao served as one of China's flagbearers at the opening ceremony and finished ninth in the women's skeleton, while her compatriot Yan Wengang earned a bronze in the men's skeleton, marking China's first Olympic medal in any sliding sport.

Now, Zhao's triumph has not only electrified the National Sliding Center but also significantly boosted her confidence, further raising public expectations for the team's performance at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Ning Zhongyan of China competes during the men's 1,000m Division A on the Day 3 of ISU World Cup Speed Skating at National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

From Friday to Sunday, the excitement will continue at Beijing's Winter Olympic venues, as the ISU Speed Skating World Cup takes place at the National Speed Skating Oval, known as the "Ice Ribbon," while the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup will be held at Big Air Shougang.

Next weekend, winter sports enthusiasts in Beijing will have yet another opportunity to witness top-level competition, with the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Tour's Beijing leg scheduled at the Capital Indoor Stadium, which hosted short track speed skating and figure skating events during Beijing 2022.

More than 260 skaters from 24 countries and regions are expected to compete in the Beijing tournament, including China's Ning Zhongyan, Gao Tingyu, and Han Mei.

According to organizers, carbon dioxide refrigerants - the same technology used during Beijing 2022 - were employed to create the ice rink for the upcoming World Cup. Last weekend, the Beijing Speed Skating Open was held at the "Ice Ribbon" to test the ice and provide young athletes an opportunity to compete at an Olympic venue.

Wang Ling, director of Beijing Sports Competitions Administration and International Exchange Center, stated, "The organization, medical services, and ticket sales are all ready. In the final days before the events, we are focusing on every detail to ensure success."

Su Yiming of China competes during the men's snowboard big air final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

At Big Air Shougang, Chinese sensation Su Yiming aims to defend his title, having won the men's snowboard event at the FIS World Cup last season, following his triumph at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"My dream started here. I am really grateful to return and perform in front of the audience. It's exciting to see more Chinese people getting to know and participate in winter sports," said the 20-year-old Su.

The snow-making at Big Air Shougang was completed last week, with over 7,000 cubic meters of snow produced, and athletes began training on Wednesday.

"This winter is the last full season before the 2026 Winter Olympics. The national teams are preparing for the Harbin Asian Winter Games, which will be held in February 2025, while also competing for Winter Olympic berths," said Xing Shuo, deputy director of China's Winter Sports Management Center.

In addition to the competitions, the area south of Big Air Shougang will feature an entertainment zone with a music and food festival, offering an enjoyable experience for spectators. Meanwhile, Yanqing has organized tourist routes, including visits to the Badaling section of the Great Wall, for athletes from around the world.

"Beijing Winter Olympic legacies, including the venues, talents, and culture, continue to vitalize China's winter sports industry, attracting more people to get involved. The integrated development of sports and tourism, spurred by World Cup events, will energize the whole city in a long run," Wang noted.

