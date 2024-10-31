We Are China

100-day countdown to 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 marked

Xinhua) 13:14, October 31, 2024

Guests attend a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Guests attend a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Artists perform during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

The giant screen shows the 9th Asian Winter Games torch during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Guests attend a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Performers act during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

The 9th Asian Winter Games medals are unveiled during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

The 9th Asian Winter Games torch is unveiled during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

The 9th Asian Winter Games torch is unveiled during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

The 9th Asian Winter Games gold medal is seen during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

The 9th Asian Winter Games torch is unveiled during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People take photo in front of a theme decoration in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 30, 2024. The countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 hit the 100-day mark on Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People take selfie with a 9th Asian Winter Games mascot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 29, 2024. The countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 hit the 100-day mark on Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A citizen skates in a mall in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 27, 2024. The countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 hit the 100-day mark on Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People pass by a theme decoration in a subway station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 30, 2024. The countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 hit the 100-day mark on Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

The 9th Asian Winter Games mascots are seen in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 30, 2024. The countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 hit the 100-day mark on Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)