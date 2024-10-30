Mongolia to send over 80 athletes to 9th Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 16:39, October 30, 2024

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia will send more than 80 athletes to the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the Mongolian National Olympic Committee (MNOC) announced on Wednesday.

"Today marks the 100-day countdown to the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin. Over 80 athletes from our country will participate in the Games, scheduled from February 7 to 14," stated the MNOC in a press release.

Mongolian athletes are expected to compete in nine disciplines, including biathlon, short track, figure skating, curling, alpine skiing, and snowboarding.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)