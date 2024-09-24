Preparation of Asian Winter Games wins praise

Xinhua) 15:08, September 24, 2024

HARBIN, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The preparation for the ninth Asian Winter Games in Harbin, often referred to as China's "Ice City," has received positive feedback from representatives during the Chefs de Mission Seminar.

The seminar, held in Harbin in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Monday, brought together representatives from 32 National Olympic Committees (NOCs). Observers from the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee and the Trojena Asian Winter Games Organizing Committee were also in attendance.

"Since our arrival, we've been pleasantly surprised by the elements of the Asian Winter Games everywhere, even better than we anticipated," said Ahmed bin Dhuwayhi, Chef de Mission of the Saudi Olympic Committee, expressing full confidence in Harbin's preparations.

During the seminar, the local organizing committee, HAWGOC, provided updates on the progress of the event's preparation. The delegation chiefs will also visit competition venues to gain a detailed understanding of the facilities and site conditions.

As Saudi Arabia prepares to host the 10th Asian Winter Games in 2029, Dhuwayhi acknowledged China's impressive capabilities in organizing sports events and looks forward to the grand spectacle of the Harbin Asian Winter Games in 2025. "We can learn some lessons from HAWGOC, as they have extensive experience in hosting winter sports events," Dhuwayhi added.

Ahmad Ibrahim Alblooshi, director of technical and sports affairs at the UAE Olympic Committee, praised the warmth and excellent organization of the seminar, stating that he believes the upcoming Games will yield fruitful results.

"Given the distance between the UAE and Harbin, I'm particularly interested in accommodation and arrival information, and I believe the HAWGOC will provide outstanding services," Alblooshi said.

Vinod Kumar Tiwari, deputy director general of the Olympic Council of Asia, also expressed confidence in Harbin's world-class venues, its experience in hosting the Asian Winter Games, the city's suitable weather conditions, and the strong government support.

The ninth Asian Winter Games, scheduled for February 7-14, 2025, will see record participation from 34 National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

According to the organizers, all competition venues are undergoing upgrades in cooling, dehumidification, and heating. These improvements are based on existing facilities and are expected to be fully completed by the end of September.

