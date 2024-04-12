2025 Asian Winter Games to highlight environmental protection, technology

This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows the exterior view of the Harbin Ice Hockey Arena. (Xinhua/Wang Junbao)

Environmental protection and technology are highlighted in preparations for the 9th Asian Winter Games.

HARBIN, April 11 (Xinhua) -- With just over 300 days until the opening of the 9th Asian Winter Games in 2025, preparations in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, are proceeding in an orderly manner, with a focus on environmental protection and technology, according to the Games' organizing committee.

Harbin Ice Hockey Arena, once a venue for the 3rd Asian Winter Games, will once again take center stage at the 9th Asian Winter Games.

In recent days, renovation work at the arena has been proceeding in an orderly and intense manner.

"We have selected environmentally friendly decoration materials such as paints and boards, all of which must pass environmental testing before use. Sports lighting fixtures and equipment will all be energy-efficient, low-consumption devices, and temporary buildings will adopt recyclable modular structures," said Qin Xulin, Director of the Engineering Department of Harbin Urban Development Investment Group, pointing to the construction underway in the Arena.

Liu Qinghui, head of the Environmental Protection Team of the Athlete Services Department of the organizing committee, revealed that, since last year, the committee has been intensively preparing a plan for low-carbon hosting. It has been decided that green energy will be used for venue heating, and ultra-low energy consumption technology will be employed for electricity supply to achieve environmental protection effects.

This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows the interior view of the Harbin Ice Hockey Arena. (Xinhua/Wang Junbao)

The Harbin International Conference, Exhibition and Sports Center, the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 9th Asian Winter Games, also embodies green concepts in its design phase.

Liu Danyang, a designer from Harbin Institute of Technology's Architecture Design Research Institute, said the steel structure of the grandstand in the center will adopt prefabricated construction techniques, reducing on-site welding fumes pollution, shortening construction periods, protecting the environment, and effectively utilizing resources.

In addition, all venues for the Harbin Asian Winter Games will not only be renovated but will also highlight technology.

Lyu Wei, Deputy General Manager of China Unicom Heilongjiang Branch, said that China Unicom, as the official communication and cloud service partner of the 9th Asian Winter Games, has upgraded networks comprehensively in related transportation hubs, expressways, high-speed railways, and scenic hotels.

To meet the needs of spectators, athletes, and referees within the venues, China Unicom will also extensively utilize tri-carrier aggregation technology and 5G-A technology, providing users with a better wireless internet service experience.

"Through the Asian Winter Games, Harbin can showcase to the world the outstanding achievements it has made in driving technological, managerial, service, and industrial innovation through digitization, intelligence, and networking. We also hope that the games will have a positive impact on the development of Harbin," said Liu Guoxiang, Deputy Director of the Information Technology Department of the organizing committee.

Harbin was unanimously approved to host the 2025 Asian Winter Games by the 42nd OCA Congress held in Bangkok, Thailand in July last year. The games will be held in Harbin from February 7th to 14th, 2025, marking another major comprehensive international ice and snow event hosted by China following the Beijing 2022.

