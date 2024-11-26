Zhangjiakou to host seven international snow events in December

Xinhua) 17:01, November 26, 2024

SHIJIAZHUANG, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Seven international snow events will be held in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province in December.

Among them, three Class-A events will be held in Beijing 2022 competition venues located in the city's Chongli District. FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup and FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup will be held at Genting Snow Park from December 5 to 7 and from December 6 to 8, respectively. The National Ski Jumping Center will host the FIS Women's Ski Jumping World Cup from December 13 to 15.

The four Class-B events that will be held in Zhangjiakou are FIS Alpine Skiing Points Race, FIS Alpine Skiing Far East Cup, FIS Ski Jumping Continental Cup, and FIS Snowboard Parallel Asian Cup.

