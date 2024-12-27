Home>>
Quick-acting coach catches young snowboarder
(People's Daily App) 15:48, December 27, 2024
At a ski resort in Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, a snowboarding coach quickly came to the aid of his 5-year-old student on December 24. Struggling to slow down, the girl was safely caught by her coach, who approached her with a controlled turn and held her securely, preventing any potential injury.
