Quick-acting coach catches young snowboarder

(People's Daily App) 15:48, December 27, 2024

At a ski resort in Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, a snowboarding coach quickly came to the aid of his 5-year-old student on December 24. Struggling to slow down, the girl was safely caught by her coach, who approached her with a controlled turn and held her securely, preventing any potential injury.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)