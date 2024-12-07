In pics: men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024
Tit Stante of Slovenia competes during the men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)
David Habluetzel of Switzerland competes during the men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)
Jonas Hasler of Switzerland competes during the men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)
Gao Hongbo of China competes during the men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)
Florian Lechner of Austria competes during the men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)
Totsuka Yuto of Japan competes during the men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)
Kim Kangsan of South Korea competes during the men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)
Hirano Ruka of Japan competes during the men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)
Campbell Melville Ives of New Zealand competes during the men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)
