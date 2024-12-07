We Are China

In pics: men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024

Xinhua) 11:26, December 07, 2024

Tit Stante of Slovenia competes during the men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

David Habluetzel of Switzerland competes during the men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Jonas Hasler of Switzerland competes during the men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Gao Hongbo of China competes during the men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Florian Lechner of Austria competes during the men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Totsuka Yuto of Japan competes during the men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Kim Kangsan of South Korea competes during the men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Hirano Ruka of Japan competes during the men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Campbell Melville Ives of New Zealand competes during the men's qualification of FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup 2024 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)