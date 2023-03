China's Cai wins women's halfpipe final gold at FIS Snowboard World Championships

Photo taken on March 3, 2023 shows the competition zone of the women's halfpipe final at the FIS Snowboard World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Cai Xuetong of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony after the women's halfpipe final at the FIS Snowboard World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, March 3, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Cai Xuetong of China competes during the women's halfpipe final at the FIS Snowboard World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, March 3, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Cai Xuetong (C) of China, silver medalist Elizabeth Hosking (L) of Canada and bronze medalist Ono Mitsuki of Japan attend the awarding ceremony after the women's halfpipe final at the FIS Snowboard World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, March 3, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Wu Shaotong of China competes during the women's halfpipe final at the FIS Snowboard World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, March 3, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Women's halfpipe gold medalist Cai Xuetong (L) of China and men's halfpipe gold medalist Lee Chaeun of South Korea pose for photos at the FIS Snowboard World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, March 3, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Yang Lu of China competes during the women's halfpipe final at the FIS Snowboard World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, March 3, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

Ono Mitsuki of Japan competes during the women's halfpipe final at the FIS Snowboard World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, March 3, 2023. (Photo by Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/Xinhua)

