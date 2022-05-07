Chinese snowboarder Zhang Jiahao: Do what you want to do

(People's Daily App) 16:36, May 07, 2022

Chinese snowboarder Zhang Jiahao, who once trained as a baker, shares his story of pursuing his dream of competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Zhang, now 27, has exceeded his wildest expectations. “Do what you want to do,” advises Zhang.

