China's Su Yiming into men's snowboard big air final at Beijing 2022

Su Yiming of China competes during the men's snowboard big air qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Su Yiming qualified for the snowboard men's big air finals with a score of 155.25 points at Big Air Shougang on Monday.

With 92.50 and 62.75 points from his first and second runs, Su placed 5th among 12 qualifiers with a combined score of 155.25. The finals on Tuesday will be the last competition for this 17-year-old's first Olympic journey.

Parrot Max of Canada, took the lead with 164.75 points. Otsuka Takeru of Japan scored 160.00 to come second. The third one is America's Gerard Redmond, who got 158.75 points.







