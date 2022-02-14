Curling women's round robin session 7: U.S. vs. South Korea
Kim Eunjung (R) and Kim Seonyeong of South Korea compete during the curling women's round robin session 7 of Beijing Winter Olympics between the United States and South Korea at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
(L to R) Becca Hamilton, Nina Roth and Tara Peterson of the United States compete during the curling women's round robin session 7 of Beijing Winter Olympics between the United States and South Korea at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Tabitha Peterson (Rear) of the United States competes during the curling women's round robin session 7 of Beijing Winter Olympics between the United States and South Korea at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Tara Peterson (L) and Nina Roth of the United States compete during the curling women's round robin session 7 of Beijing Winter Olympics between the United States and South Korea at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
South Korea's Kim Eunjung competes during the curling women's round robin session 7 of Beijing Winter Olympics between the United States and South Korea at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Tara Peterson of the United States competes during the curling women's round robin session 7 of Beijing Winter Olympics between the United States and South Korea at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Kim Chohi (R) and Kim Seonyeong of South Korea compete during the curling women's round robin session 7 of Beijing Winter Olympics between the United States and South Korea at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
