Curling women's round robin session 7: China vs. Japan
Dong Ziqi (R front) and Zhang Lijun (L front) of China compete during the curling women's round robin session 7 of Beijing Winter Olympics between China and Japan at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Wang Rui (C) of China competes during the curling women's round robin session 7 of Beijing Winter Olympics between China and Japan at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Zhang Lijun (L) and Wang Rui of China compete during the curling women's round robin session 7 of Beijing Winter Olympics between China and Japan at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Yoshida Chinami (C) of Japan competes during the curling women's round robin session 7 of Beijing Winter Olympics between China and Japan at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Suzuki Yumi (R) and Yoshida Yurika of Japan compete during the curling women's round robin session 7 of Beijing Winter Olympics between China and Japan at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
