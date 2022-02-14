Highlights of figure skating ice dance free dance match
Natalie Taschlerova (R) and Filip Taschler of Czech Republic perform during the figure skating ice dance free dance match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)
Juulia Turkkila (L) and Matthias Versluis of Finland perform during the figure skating ice dance free dance match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)
Maria Kazakova (L) Georgy Reviya of Georgia perform during the figure skating ice dance free dance match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
Natalie Taschlerova (top) and Filip Taschler of Czech Republic perform during the figure skating ice dance free dance match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
