Beijing 2022: ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C

Xinhua) 09:24, February 14, 2022

Athletes of Slovakia celebrate scoring during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Martin Marincin of Slovakia (R) vies with Ronalds Kenins of Latvia during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Nikolajs Jelisejevs (L front) of Latvia vies with athletes of Slovakia during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Samuel Knazko (front) of Slovakia competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Athletes of Latvia and Slovakia compete during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Andris Dzerins (R) of Latvia tries to control the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Miks Indrasis (bottom) of Latvia tries to control the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Referees try to separate athletes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Athletes of Latvia celebrate scoring during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Samuel Takac (C) of Slovakia attacks during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Marek Hrivik (1st R) of Slovakia competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Ronalds Kenins (R) of Latvia vies with Libor Hudacek of Slovakia during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Janis Jaks (R) of Latvia vies during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Michal Kristof (L) of Slovakia vies with Martins Dzierkals of Latvia during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Deniss Smirnovs (L) of Latvia vies with Martin Gernat of Slovakia during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Lukas Bengtsson (top, L) of Sweden vies with Markus Granlund of Finland during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Finland and Sweden at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A fight breaks out near the net during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Finland and Sweden at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Pontus Holmberg (front) of Sweden competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Finland and Sweden at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Marcus Kruger (3rd R) of Sweden competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Finland and Sweden at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Teemu Hartikainen (C) of Finland competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Finland and Sweden at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Goalkeeper Magnus Hellberg (3rd L) of Sweden tries to make a save during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Finland and Sweden at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Sakari Manninen (front) of Finland controls the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Finland and Sweden at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Sakari Manninen (L) of Finland vies with Joakim Nordstrom of Sweden the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Finland and Sweden at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

