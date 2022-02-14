Beijing 2022: ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C
Athletes of Slovakia celebrate scoring during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Athletes of Slovakia celebrate scoring during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Martin Marincin of Slovakia (R) vies with Ronalds Kenins of Latvia during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Nikolajs Jelisejevs (L front) of Latvia vies with athletes of Slovakia during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Samuel Knazko (front) of Slovakia competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Athletes of Latvia and Slovakia compete during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Andris Dzerins (R) of Latvia tries to control the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Miks Indrasis (bottom) of Latvia tries to control the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Referees try to separate athletes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Athletes of Latvia celebrate scoring during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Samuel Takac (C) of Slovakia attacks during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Marek Hrivik (1st R) of Slovakia competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Ronalds Kenins (R) of Latvia vies with Libor Hudacek of Slovakia during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Janis Jaks (R) of Latvia vies during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Michal Kristof (L) of Slovakia vies with Martins Dzierkals of Latvia during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Deniss Smirnovs (L) of Latvia vies with Martin Gernat of Slovakia during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Slovakia and Latvia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Lukas Bengtsson (top, L) of Sweden vies with Markus Granlund of Finland during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Finland and Sweden at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A fight breaks out near the net during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Finland and Sweden at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Pontus Holmberg (front) of Sweden competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Finland and Sweden at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Marcus Kruger (3rd R) of Sweden competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Finland and Sweden at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Teemu Hartikainen (C) of Finland competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Finland and Sweden at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Goalkeeper Magnus Hellberg (3rd L) of Sweden tries to make a save during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Finland and Sweden at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Sakari Manninen (front) of Finland controls the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Finland and Sweden at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Sakari Manninen (L) of Finland vies with Joakim Nordstrom of Sweden the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Finland and Sweden at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Iran's sports officials hail China's hosting of Winter Olympics
- Beijing 2022: men's 500m short track speed skating
- Norway's Roeiseland wins women's 10km pursuit biathlon title at Beijing 2022
- Highlights of Beijing 2022 awarding ceremonies on Feb. 13
- France's Fillon Maillet wins 2nd gold in men's 12.5km pursuit at Beijing 2022
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.