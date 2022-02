Beijing 2022: men's 500m short track speed skating

February 14, 2022

Wu Dajing (R) of China and Pietro Sighel of Italy compete during the men's 500m short track speed skating quarterfinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Denis Nikisha of Kazakhstan, Ren Ziwei of China and Pavel Sitnikov of ROC (L to R) compete during the men's 500m short track speed skating quarterfinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Denis Nikisha of Kazakhstan, Ren Ziwei of China and Pavel Sitnikov of ROC (L to R) compete during the men's 500m short track speed skating quarterfinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Wu Dajing (L) of China competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating quarterfinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Wu Dajing (front) of China competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating quarterfinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Wu Dajing (front) of China competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating quarterfinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Wu Dajing of China competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating quarterfinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Wu Dajing (front) of China competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating quarterfinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Shaolin Sandor Liu of Hungary, Wu Dajing of China and Pietro Sighel of Italy (L to R) compete during the men's 500m short track speed skating quarterfinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Wu Dajing (front) of China and Pietro Sighel of Italy compete during the men's 500m short track speed skating quarterfinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Shaolin Sandor Liu (1st L) of Hungary, Wu Dajing (front) of China and Pietro Sighel (1st R) of Italy compete during the men's 500m short track speed skating quarterfinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Ren Ziwei of China reacts during the men's 500m short track speed skating quarterfinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Ren Ziwei (R) of China competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating quarterfinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Wu Dajing of China competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating semifinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Wu Dajing (C) of China competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating semifinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Wu Dajing of China prepares prior to the men's 500m short track speed skating semifinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Hwang Daeheon (L) of South Korea and Wu Dajing of China compete during the men's 500m short track speed skating semifinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Wu Dajing of China reacts after the men's 500m short track speed skating semifinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

China's Sun Long (1st R) and Ren Ziwei (2nd R) compete during the men's 500m short track speed skating quarterfinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

