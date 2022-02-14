Hungary's Liu Shaoang claims short track men's 500m gold at Beijing 2022

February 14, 2022

Shaoang Liu (R) of Hungary and Konstantin Ivliev of ROC celebrate after the men's 500m short track speed skating final at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. Shaoang Liu claimed the gold medal and Konstantin Ivliev took silver in the event. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Liu Shaoang of Hungary won the men's 500m short track speed skating gold in 40.338 seconds at the Beijing Winter Olympics here on Sunday.

Konstantin Ivliev from the Russian Olympic Committee bagged the silver in 40.431. The bronze went to Steven Dubois of Canada in 40.669.

Defending champion Wu Dajing of China missed out on a place in final A.

