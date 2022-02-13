We Are China

In pics: bobsleigh women's monobob heat at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 16:08, February 13, 2022

Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States competes during the bobsleigh women's monobob heat at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Melanie Hasler of Switzerland competes during the bobsleigh women's monobob heat at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Laura Nolte of Germany competes during the bobsleigh women's monobob heat at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Cynthia Appiah of Canada competes during the bobsleigh women's monobob heat at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Ying Qing of China competes during the bobsleigh women's monobob heat at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Katrin Beierl of Austria competes during the bobsleigh women's monobob heat at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

