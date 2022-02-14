China shocks S. Korea in women's team curling, while Schulting lifts Netherlands to short-track relay win

February 14, 2022

Chinese athletes celebrate after the curling women's round robin session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics against South Korea at the National Aquatics Center in Beijing, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

China upset PyeongChang silver medalist South Korea in women's curling team round robin, while short-track speed skaters added a bronze medal for the host nation in the women's 3,000m relay.

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's women's curling team pulled off another morale-boosting victory by topping PyeongChang 2018 silver medalist South Korea, while the host nation's awe-inspiring short-track speed skaters won a bronze in the women's 3,000m relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday.

The Chinese women's curling team, who stunned defending champion Sweden 9-6 in the previous matchday, continued its strong momentum against South Korea and prevailed 6-5.

They battled back and forth until the extra end. Wand Rui of China decided the game, throwing her hammer for a take-out and one point.

"We stuck to our plan and created as many chances as we could to score," said Wang.

These two hard-earned victories came after three straight defeats at Beijing 2022, which forced China to reshuffle its line-up. Wang, the only curler with Olympic experience on the Chinese team, replaced the 21-year-old skip Han Yu to play the fourth.

Wang made splendid shots in crucial ends, which proved to be the key to China's victory.

"Actually, I didn't feel any pressure when I made the shots, and I just did what I should do," said the 27-year-old. "Two straight victories gave us more confidence, and we will move on with the momentum and play our best."

Wang Rui, Zhang Lijun and Dong Ziqi of China (L to R) compete during the curling women's round robin session 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics against South Korea. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

In short-track speed skating, reigning Olympic champion Suzanne Schulting inspired the Netherlands to victory in the women's 3,000m relay in an Olympic record time. China, which consists of Qu Chunyu, Zhang Chutong, Fan Kexin and Zhang Yuting, had the bronze.

It's Schulting's third medal of these Games and second gold after the 1,000m title. She also won a silver over the 500m distance.

In men's part, Liu Shaoang won the men's 500m event, giving Hungary its first gold in an individual event at these Winter Games.

Home favorites Wu Dajing and Ren Ziwei crashed out of either the semifinals or quarterfinals.

"Short-track races see changes take place rapidly. Before the Games I just hoped to stand on the Olympic stage. As my body grew stronger to better fit intensive training, I set a higher goal," said Wu, the current world record holder.

"No matter the result is good or not, this race is over. We have a relay race in the coming days, so I need to adjust my mindset," he added.

Wu Dajing (1st L) of China sprints to the finish line during the men's 500m short track speed skating quarterfinal at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

In biathlon, France's Quentin Fillon Maillet accomplished his goal of winning a second individual gold medal after seizing the men's 12.5km pursuit title, while Norway's Marte Olsbu Roeiseland claimed her third gold medal at Beijing 2022 after winning the women's 10km pursuit.

Roeiseland also won golds from the mixed relay and the 7.5km sprint.

"I had really good preparation. I had a good starting position today which helped a lot. The shooting was good and it was so much fun to race," said Roeiseland of the secret to her success at Beijing 2022.

In other snow events, Marco Odermatt of Switzerland won the Alpine skiing men's giant slalom, while the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) claimed the gold medal of the men's cross-country skiing 4x10km relay.

Elsewhere, heavy snowfall forced the organizers to postpone the qualifications of freestyle skiing women's aerials and women's slopestyle.

In the last medal event of the day, Erin Jackson of the United States notched up the gold in the women's 500m speed skating.

Norway, a traditional powerhouse in winter sports, leads the medal standings with nine gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.

