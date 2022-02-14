France's Fillon Maillet wins 2nd gold in men's 12.5km pursuit at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 08:43, February 14, 2022

Quentin Fillon Maillet of France competes during biathlon men's 12.5km pursuit at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- France's Quentin Fillon Maillet accomplished his goal of winning a second individual gold medal by taking the men's 12.5km pursuit biathlon title in 39 minutes and 7.5 seconds at Beijing 2022 here on Sunday.

Fillon Maillet shot clean in the pursuit, extending his medal streak to four in Beijing, after the gold in 20km individual, and two silvers from 10km sprint and mixed relay respectively.

"I never expected to have four medals in four races. My goal, it's to have one in relay and one in individual, but right now I have four medals and that's incredible," said Fillon Maillet.

"The conditions were so hard - windy, snowing. It was a very, very hard fight during all the race," he commented, adding that he was so proud of himself after overcoming windy and snowy conditions.

Norway's Tarjei Boe claimed the silver with one penalty from the first prone, 28.6 seconds adrift of Fillon Maillet.

Eduard Latypov of the Russia Olympic Committee took the bronze with one miss in the last standing, 35.3 seconds behind the winner.

The bronze medal was Latypov's second at the Beijing Games as he also won the other in the mixed relay.

"Today the weather is challenging. I think all athletes found it hard to ski. The race was very interesting and memorable for spectators," Latypov said of the most challenging aspect of the race.

Athletes compete during biathlon men's 12.5km pursuit at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Quentin Fillon Maillet of France competes during biathlon men's 12.5km pursuit at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Eduard Latypov of ROC competes during biathlon men's 12.5km pursuit at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Quentin Fillon Maillet of France competes during biathlon men's 12.5km pursuit at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Tarjei Boe of Norway competes during biathlon men's 12.5km pursuit at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Athletes compete during biathlon men's 12.5km pursuit at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Tarjei Boe of Norway competes during biathlon men's 12.5km pursuit at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

