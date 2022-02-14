Norway's Roeiseland wins women's 10km pursuit biathlon title at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 08:55, February 14, 2022

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Norway's Marte Olsbu Roeiseland claimed her third gold medal at Beijing 2022 after winning the women's 10km pursuit biathlon here on Sunday.

Roeiseland took the win in 34 minutes and 46.9 seconds to add a fourth to her medal collection here that also includes gold medals in the mixed relay and the 7.5km sprint and a bronze in the 15km individual.

The Norwegian kept her uncontested lead from start to finish with just a single penalty.

"I had really good preparation. I had a good starting position today which helped a lot. The shooting was good and it was so much fun to race," said Roeiseland of the secret to her success after four medals.

"Every medal is special. I'm just trying to be right here and right now and be present. Right now I'm just enjoying this moment," she added.

Olympic debutant Elvira Oeberg of Sweden managed to secure the silver with strong ski performance in spite of three penalties, one minute and 36.5 seconds behind the winner.

Oeberg picked up three penalties after the first standing position, but she came back from sixth before the last standing position, shooting clean to take her second silver medal in Beijing after the 7.5km sprint.

"I had a great start but not that great middle part of the race, but I'm just so satisfied that I managed to turn it around and keep it together for the final shooting," said Oeberg.

Another Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff finished third with three misses, one minute and 48.7 seconds adrift of the winner.

China's Tang Jialin was placed 53rd in a time of 41:48.3.

