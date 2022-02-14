Iran's sports officials hail China's hosting of Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 08:59, February 14, 2022

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Iranian sports officials on Sunday praised China's hosting of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, saying that a great host is indispensable to hold such an extraordinary event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking highly of China's performance and commitment to hosting the Winter Olympic Games, Farzad Hooshidari, the head of the Athletes Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran Skating Federation (IRISF), said it is great to see the Chinese Olympic Committee has managed to hold this global event.

Hooshidari, also the captain of the Iranian men's ice hockey national team, said the way China hosted the Olympic Games was really impressive.

He added that "it is almost impossible to even organize a small tournament" under the current circumstances, but China had made it possible and everything was running according to schedule.

Although the national hockey team of Iran failed to attend the Olympic Games in Beijing, Hooshidari has been closely following the hockey competition on TV in Tehran.

"We were very excited when the hockey competition began, and we have watched every single match," he said.

When asked to comment on the Beijing Winter Olympics, Kaveh Sedqi, chairman of Iran's Ice Hockey Association, said on Sunday the remarkable event would open a new chapter in the field of winter sports, bringing the performance of athletes and teams to new heights.

Sedqi, also a member of the IRISF's presiding board, said a great Olympic host was essential to writing a new chapter in winter sports history, adding that China has always proven to be one of such hosts.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)