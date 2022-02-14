Highlights of Beijing 2022 awarding ceremonies on Feb. 13

Xinhua) 08:46, February 14, 2022

Gold medalist Marius Lindvik (C) of Norway, silver medalist Kobayashi Ryoyu (L) of Japan and bronze medalist Karl Geiger of Germany pose during the awarding ceremony of ski jumping men's large hill individual at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Gold medalist Marius Lindvik of Norway poses during the awarding ceremony of ski jumping men's large hill individual at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Bronze medalist Karl Geiger of Germany poses during the awarding ceremony of ski jumping men's large hill individual at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

Gold medalist Marius Lindvik (2nd R) of Norway, silver medalist Kobayashi Ryoyu (2nd L) of Japan and bronze medalist Karl Geiger (1st R) of Germany pose during the awarding ceremony of ski jumping men's large hill individual at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Silver medalist Kobayashi Ryoyu of Japan reacts during the awarding ceremony of ski jumping men's large hill individual at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Bronze medalist Karl Geiger of Germany poses during the awarding ceremony of ski jumping men's large hill individual at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Gold medalist Marius Lindvik of Norway reacts during the awarding ceremony of ski jumping men's large hill individual at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Silver medalists of team Norway react during the awarding ceremony of cross-country skiing men's 4 x 10km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Gold medalists of team ROC (C), silver medalists of team Norway (L) and bronze medalists of team France react during the awarding ceremony of cross-country skiing men's 4 x 10km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Gold medalists of team ROC pose during the awarding ceremony of cross-country skiing men's 4 x 10km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Bronze medalists of team France pose during the awarding ceremony of cross-country skiing men's 4 x 10km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

