Marco Odermatt claims men's giant slalom title at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 09:18, February 14, 2022

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland competes during the alpine skiing men's giant slalom at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

YANQING, Beijing, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Switzerland's Marco Odermatt won the men's giant slalom of Alpine Skiing at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games here on Sunday.

Odermatt, a five-time Junior World Championships gold medallist, finished with 2 minutes and 9.35 seconds to bag the gold. Zan Kranjec of Slovenia finished 0.19 seconds behind to take the silver. French Mathieu Faivre grabbed the bronze medal on 2:10.69.

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland celebrates after the alpine skiing men's giant slalom at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland celebrates after the alpine skiing men's giant slalom at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Marco Odermatt (L) of Switzerland celebrates with his coach after the alpine skiing men's giant slalom at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Zan Kranjec of Slovenia competes during the alpine skiing men's giant slalom at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Mathieu Faivre of France competes during the alpine skiing men's giant slalom at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

