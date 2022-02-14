Canada downs China, Finland edges past Sweden in Olympic men's ice hockey

February 14, 2022

David Desharnais of Canada controls the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Canada defeated China 5-0 while Finland scored in overtime to beat Sweden 4-3 in the men's ice hockey at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday.

In the Group A match, the Canadians dominated the game from the very beginning, and scored three goals in the first period. The red Maple Leaf widened the lead to 4-0 in the second period, and scored one more goal at 46:23.

"We know our reality, we know what we have. I can't ask for more than what I see, and I'm not even looking at the score, I'm just looking at the effort. I'm proud to be here on behalf of China," said Ivano Zanatta, head coach of China.

"The only thing we can do right now is to organize, to get our bodies together again, and be ready to play in next game," he added.

In the other match of the group, the United States took down Germany 3-2 to finish first in Group A.

In Group C actions, the Finns notched up an incredible 4-3 comeback win after Sweden scored three goals in the first two periods. In the other match of the group, Slovakia defeated Latvia 5-2.

The U.S., the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Finland and Sweden already secured the tickets to the quarterfinals.

Wang Taile (C) of China competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Fu Shuai (2nd R) of China competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

